HUSKER BASEBALL: Sears Named First Team All-Central Region from ABCA/Rawlings

Nebraska pitcher Brett Sears delivers a pitch during Saturday’s game against Nicholls at Haymarket Park on March 16, 2024. (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release June 11)–Nebraska pitcher Brett Sears earned First-Team All-Central Region recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings, the organization announced Tuesday.

Sears is the third Husker to earn first-team all-region honors in the last two seasons after being named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association District 6 Player of the Year last week.

A semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and National Pitcher of the Year, Sears was the Big Ten’s Pitcher of the Year and a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree while posting a 9-1 record with a 2.16 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 104 innings.