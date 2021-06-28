HUSKER BASEBALL: Schwellenbach Gets First Team All-American Nod From D1Baseball.com
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 28)–Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach wrapped up an impressive postseason haul on Monday, as he was named a first-team All-American by D1Baseball.com.
Schwellenbach was a first-team selection as a utility player as he hit .284 with six homers and 40 RBI at shortstop, while also going 3-1 with 10 saves and a 0.57 ERA in 31.2 innings of work. It was the second first-team selection for Schwellenbach, who was named a First-Team ABCA/Rawlings All-American earlier this month.
Schwellenbach is the first Husker to earn first-team All-America honors since National Player of the Year Alex Gordon in 2005. The 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year and Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year, Schwellenbach was the only Big Ten player selected by the publication.
Offensively, the Saginaw, Mich., native ranked in the top 10 in the Big Ten in runs, RBIs and walks, while in the field he committed just four errors in 186 chances. He made his debut on the mound in 2021, and led the Big Ten with 10 saves and did not allow a run in 17 of his 18 appearances. He fanned 34 in 31.2 innings and held opposing hitters to a .198 average. His last appearance on the mound was a season-high 4.2 shutout innings over then No. 1 Arkansas on June 6.