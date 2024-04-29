104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

HUSKER BASEBALL: Nebraska Wins Series vs. Iowa But Couldn’t Complete Sweep

April 29, 2024 12:56PM CDT
Nebraska pitcher Evan Borst vs. Iowa on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Apr. 28)–Nebraska won the weekend series but couldn’t complete the sweep, as the Huskers fell 4-1 in the series finale against Iowa on Sunday at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska (27-14, 10-5 Big Ten) scored a run on two hits and an error, while Iowa (24-17, 10-8 Big Ten) recorded four runs on eight hits.  Tyler Stone doubled and drew a walk, while Case Sanderson had a hit and a walk. Josh Caron drove in the Huskers’ lone run of the game.

Will Walsh dropped to 4-3 on the season, allowing three runs on five hits in 4.2 innings of action. Casey Daiss pitched one inning, giving up one run on a hit. Grant Cleavinger, Evan Borst, Rans Sanders, Kyle Perry and Kyle Froehlich combined to blank the Hawkeyes over the final 3.1 innings, holding Iowa to just two hits.

Iowa grabbed a 1-0 lead in the opening frame after a two-out walk, followed by an RBI double to left field.  A two-out solo homer to the left-field berm doubled the lead for the Hawkeyes in the second inning.

The Huskers plated their lone run of the game behind a pair of hits in the fourth inning. Riley Silva reached on a fielder’s choice, before Stone’s double to right-center had runners on second and third with one out for the Big Red. Caron lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Silva and trimming the deficit to 2-1.

The Hawkeyes got the run back in the next half inning with a two-out solo homer into the Iowa bullpen in the top of the fifth.

Cole Evans opened the bottom of the fifth with a walk and later stole second, before moving to third on a wild pitch. The NU offense couldn’t get a timely two-out hit to bring home Evans and cut into the deficit.

Iowa had a runner on third with one out in the sixth after a leadoff double and a groundout to second. A wild pitch allowed the runner on third to jog on home to give the Hawkeyes a 4-1 advantage.

The Huskers were retired in order over the final three innings to preserve the three-run victory for the Hawkeyes in the series finale.

Nebraska returns to action with a midweek matchup at Creighton on Tuesday, April 30 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

