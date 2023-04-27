HUSKER BASEBALL: Nebraska Drops Midweek Home Game To South Dakota State

LINCOLN–(KFOR/NU Athletics Apr. 27)–South Dakota State came into Lincoln Wednesday night and extended their win streak to 11 games by defeating the Nebraska baseball team 8-3 at Hawks Field/Haymarket Park.

The Jackrabbits leaped out to a four-run lead with four runs on three hits in the second inning. A two-RBI triple to the right-center gap, followed by an RBI groundout had SDSU out front 3-0. Ryan McDonald grew the lead to four with his 17th home run of the season.

Jess Bellows came through for South Dakota State, by delivering a two-RBI double to expand the lead to 6-0 in the sixth. The lead grew to seven in the seventh after an RBI single up the middle by Luke Ira.

The Huskers climbed back within four after plating all three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Efry Cervantes and Brice Matthews drew one-out walks to set up Casey Burnham’s RBI single through the right side. Charlie Fischer and Gabe Swansen added back-to-back two-out RBI singles to make it 7-3.

Three singles in the ninth loaded the bases for the Jackrabbits, before Bellows was hit by pitch to plate South Dakota State’s eighth and final run of the night.

Nebraska returns to play this weekend, welcoming Minnesota for a three-game series at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on Friday-Sunday, April 28-30. First pitch of Friday’s series opener between the Huskers and Gophers is set for 7:02 p.m. on BTN.