HUSKER BASEBALL: Miscues Early Doom Nebraska Against Creighton

OMAHA–(NU Athletics Apr. 30)–A dropped flyball and a misplayed pop-up led to five unearned runs in the first inning, as the Nebraska baseball team fell 9-5 at Creighton on Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Nebraska (27-15) totaled five runs on nine hits with an error, while Creighton (31-11) tallied nine runs on 13 hits.

Josh Caron finished 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, while Cody Bradford and Rhett Stokes each launched solo home runs. Riley Silva and Joshua Overbeek both tallied hits, while Cole Evans drove in the other Husker run.

Ty Horn made his fourth start of the season, lasting just 0.2 innings and surrendering six runs, one earned, on six hits. Caleb Clark tossed three scoreless innings, retiring nine of 11 batters faced with a trio of strikeouts. Drew Christo hurled a shutout inning, while Jalen Worthley and Kyle Froehlich combined to allow three earned runs. Casey Daiss punched out both his batters faced.

Nebraska struck first after Silva sent a one-out double to left field and advanced to third on a groundout from Tyler Stone. In the cleanup spot, Caron drove in Silva on a two-bagger to centerfield to put the Huskers up 1-0 and give the backstop his 45th RBI of the season.

The Bluejays answered with six runs in the bottom of the first inning, beginning with a solo home run from Nolan Sailors. Following a fielding error in left, Creighton rattled off five straight hits, including a double and triple, to grab a 6-1 advantage.

After recording the final out in the first frame, Clark entered and tossed a scoreless second and third inning to keep Creighton off the board.

NU’s offense broke through with a pair of solo bombs in the fourth frame, as Bradford began with a long ball to centerfield, before Stokes followed his lead with a homer to left field, cutting the deficit to 6-3.

Olsen and Christo combined to blank Creighton across the fourth and fifth innings, but the Bluejays struck for a pair of runs in the sixth frame off Worthley. A Sailors single set up a two-run blast from Ty Deters to extend the CU lead to 8-3.

In the seventh inning, Overbeek began the inning with a single and moved into scoring position after Silva’s groundout. The groundout paved the way for an RBI single from Stone to bring the Huskers within four.

Caron continued NU’s momentum on offense with a single to put runners on first and second base, before Evans’ single through the left side plated Stone and trimmed the lead to 8-5.

Creighton continued to respond, adding a run back in the seventh inning with a Matt Scherrman home run off Froehlich to push their advantage back to four runs.

NU got two runners on in the ninth inning, but was unable to capitalize as the Bluejays clinched a four-run victory over the Huskers.

Nebraska returns home for a midweek matchup against Kansas State tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. Wednesday’s matchup can be seen on BTN+