HUSKER BASEBALL: Matthews, Anderson Picked In Sunday’s MLB Draft

LINCOLN–(KFOR/NU Athletics July 9)–A pair of Nebraska Baseball players were picked in Sunday’s Major League Baseball draft.

Junior shortstop Brice Matthews was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Houston Astros on Sunday night. Matthews, who became the seventh first-round selection in NU history, was the No. 28 pick overall in the draft.

Matthews is Nebraska’s highest overall selection since 2005, when third baseman Alex Gordon was chosen No. 2 overall by the Kansas City Royals. Matthews is NU’s first 1st-round selection since 2006, when right-handed pitcher Joba Chamberlain was the No. 41 overall selection by the New York Yankees.

Fellow infielder Max Anderson, who became the fifth second-round selection in NU history, was the No. 45 pick overall in the draft. With the selections of Brice Matthews and Anderson, the Huskers become the first program to have their middle infield drafted in the first two rounds since 2015, where Arizona State’s Scott Kingery and Kevin Newman were picked up in the first and second rounds.