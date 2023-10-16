HUSKER BASEBALL: Harvell, Sirianni Recognized By D1 Baseball as Among Top 100 Assistant Coaches

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 13)–Nebraska Baseball assistant coaches Lance Harvell and Mike Sirianni were recognized by D1Baseball as two of the Top 100 Assistant Coaches on the Rise this week.

Nebraska is one of 20 programs nationally with at least two assistant coaches on the list, including one of three Big Ten programs. Entering his fifth season with the Huskers, Harvell coaches hitters and outfielders while also serving as Nebraska’s third-base coach.

Sirianni is in his first season with the Huskers after spending the previous four seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Wichita State. The first-year NU assistant comes to Lincoln after spearheading two of the best recruiting classes in Wichita State baseball history with a 32nd-ranked class in 2021 and 26th-ranked class in 2022 by Perfect Game.