HUSKER BASEBALL: Creighton Snaps Nebraska’s 10-Game Win Streak

OMAHA–(NU Athletics Apr. 2)–Nebraska suffered a 5-3 setback at Creighton on Tuesday, ending the nation’s second-longest active win streak at 10 games.

Nebraska (20-6) scored three runs on seven hits and two errors, while Creighton (21-4) totaled five runs on 11 hits and two errors.

Will Walsh started for the Big Red, lasting two frames while allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts. A seven-man bullpen committee comprised of Ty Horn, Caleb Clark, Tucker Timmerman, Casey Daiss, Jalen Worthley, Rans Sanders and Kyle Perry combined to allow just two runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings of relief.

Cayden Brumbaugh and Riley Silva led the Big Red at the plate with two hits each, combining to score all three runs. Dylan Carey finished 1-for-4 and notched his team-leading 10th double of the season. Cole Evans and Will Jesske drove in the only three runs for the Huskers, while Josh Caron added a hit.

Following a scoreless first inning on both sides, Creighton got to Walsh after a single set up a two-run home run from Hogan Helligso to put the Bluejays up 2-0. The southpaw settled in shortly after and limited the damage, forcing a flyout to strand runners on the corners.

A pair of Huskers reached to open the third frame, as Carey doubled and Stokes got on base on a throwing error. Bluejays’ starter Malaki Vetock forced three consecutive outs to bring an end to the threat and keep the Bluejays in front by two.

In the bottom of the third, Nebraska prevented a Creighton score with Silva and Rhett Stokes connecting on a relay to cut down a run at the plate after Teddy Deter’s double. However, Creighton’s offense regained its offense momentum in the fourth inning, adding three runs on two hits.

Nebraska finally broke through in the sixth inning, as consecutive singles from Brumbaugh and Silva forced a Bluejays’ pitching change.

Evans put the Huskers on the board with an RBI double, plating Brumbaugh and cutting the deficit to 5-1. Jeske pinch-hit for Tyler Stone and grounded back to the pitcher, bringing home Silva to make it a three-run game.

Timmerman worked a scoreless bottom half, and the Big Red continued to chip away at the lead after Brumbaugh’s two-out triple put him in scoring position. Silva beat out a throw from second base to drive in Brumbaugh and cut the lead to 5-3.

In relief of Timmerman, Daiss tossed a scoreless seventh inning to keep the Huskers within striking distance. Worthley retired two of three batters faced in the next frame, before Perry entered and recorded the final out to send the game to the ninth.

The Huskers drew a two-out walk but went down quietly in the final frame to snap NU’s 10-game winning streak.

Nebraska returns home for a three-game conference series this weekend with Ohio State on Friday-Sunday, April 5-7 at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. First pitch of Friday’s series opener between the Huskers and Buckeyes is set for 6:05 p.m.