HUSKER BASEBALL: Brockett Tosses No-Hitter in Nebraska’s Win over Kansas State

Nebraska pitcher Jackson Brockett on the right getting hugged is greeted by his teammates after throwing a no-hitter against Kansas State on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 1)–Junior Jackson Brockett tossed the sixth individual no-hitter in Nebraska baseball history, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since 1954, in Nebraska’s 8-0 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

It marked NU’s first individual no-hitter since 1981, when Anthony Kelley didn’t allow a hit over seven innings against the Oklahoma Sooners. It was just the second ever nine-inning individual no-hitter, joining Richard Geier’s no-hitter in 1954 against the Kansas Jayhawks.

In his first start of the season, Brockett posted a career-high 12 strikeouts on 107 pitches which is the most punchouts by a Husker hurler since Will Walsh last season. The outing was the second complete-game shutout by a Nebraska pitcher this season, joining Brett Sears who tossed a two-hitter against Ohio State earlier this season.

Nebraska (28-15) totaled eight runs on 12 hits and an error, while Kansas State (26-18) was held without a run or hit with two errors.

Ben Columbus finished 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, while Garrett Anglim produced a two-hit game along with a pair of RBI. Case Sanderson extended his on-base streak to 15 games and Tyler Stone drove in two runs. Rhett Stokes added two hits for the Huskers, while Riley Silva, Garrett Anglim and Cole Evans each recorded a knock.

The Elkhorn, Neb., native needed just eight pitches to get through the Wildcats first three hitters, setting up the Husker offense in the bottom of the first inning.

Silva drew a one-out walk and immediately stole second base, before advancing to third on a throwing error by the catcher. A wild pitch in the next at-bat allowed Silva to score and give NU an early 1-0 lead.

After a pair of outs in the bottom of the second inning, Columbus doubled down the right field line and Carey reached on a throwing error to give the Huskers runners on first and third. However, a strikeout ended the inning and stranded runners on the corners for the Big Red.

On the mound, Brockett continued to deal by setting down the next six Kansas State batters to remain perfect across the first three innings.

Silva reached for the second time on a single and swiped second for his 27th steal of the season, the most by a Husker since 2001. Stone walked to give Nebraska a pair of baserunners for the second straight inning before a fielder’s choice and groundout ended the third frame.

Brockett retired the side in order in the fourth inning, before a throwing error in the infield allowed the first Wildcat to reach base. The southpaw walked the next batter but induced an inning-ending double-play ball to keep Kansas State off the board in the fifth frame.

Nebraska’s offense broke through in the bottom half of the fifth, beginning with Stone being plunked and Sanderson’s double. Anglim subsequently drove both in on a two-run double to extend the NU advantage to 3-0.

In the next at-bat, Columbus launched a 375-foot two-run home run beyond the party porch in right field to push the lead to five runs. Brockett responded with a zero in the top of the sixth inning, striking out the side to keep the Huskers in front 6-0.

The southpaw put up another scoreless inning, while Nebraska added runs in the seventh and eighth innings on Carey’s sacrifice fly and Stone’s RBI groundout to grab an 8-0 lead.

Brockett worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth inning to retire the Wildcats in order and secure the sixth no-hitter in Nebraska baseball history.

Nebraska travels to Minneapolis Minn., for a three-game conference series this weekend with Minnesota on Friday-Sunday, May 3-5 at Siebert Field. First pitch of Friday’s series opener between the Huskers and the Golden Gophers is set for 5 p.m. CT.