HUSKER BASEBALL: Bolt Signs New Five-Year Deal to Continue as Nebraska’s Head Coach

LINCOLN–(KFOR/NU Athletics Aug. 13)–A new five-year contract has been signed by Nebraska head baseball coach Will Bolt, which he will receive an annual salary of $500,000.

In a news release to KFOR Sports from the Nebraska Athletic Department, Athletic Director Troy Dannen said they are pleased to have Bolt leading the baseball program into the future.

“Will has been a big part of the success of Nebraska Baseball over the past two decades, not only as the head coach, but also as an assistant coach and player. Through his past experiences, he knows what it takes to win at Nebraska and has a great vision to continue to elevate our program in the coming years.”

The Huskers finished the 2024 season with a 40-22 record, capturing it’s first Big Ten Tournament title and reaching the NCAA Tournament. The title run marked the Huskers’ first conference tournament title since 2005, where assistant coach Rob Childress and Bolt served on NU’s coaching staff as an assistant and volunteer coach, respectively.

“I would like to thank Athletic Director Troy Dannen and Deputy Athletic Director Dennis Leblanc for their confidence in our leadership and the direction of our program,” Bolt said. “There is a lot of momentum with our program, and I am grateful for the dedication of our coaching staff, the hard work and commitment of our players, and the incredible support of our fan base.”

Bolt has compiled 137 wins in five seasons with the Huskers, which ranks sixth all-time in program history. Under Bolt, the Huskers have recorded two conference titles and a pair of NCAA regional appearances while producing four All-Americans and nine MLB draft picks, including six Huskers drafted in the top five rounds.

Eight of Nebraska’s 19 NCAA Tournament appearances have come with Bolt as a player or member of the coaching staff, including a super regional appearance and three College World Series berths.