Husker Balloon Found in New York

A marine biologist working for the state of New York made an interesting discovery Tuesday morning. Our media partner 1011 News reported Alyssa Lefebvre located the balloon while doing a routine water sampling.

Alyssa said it was a windy, rainy, cold day when she spotted a balloon while taking a water sample. Finding a balloon on a beach is not an uncommon occurrence for Alyssa. But this one was unique.

“But then I was like Huskers…and N, so I realized it was Nebraska. I was quickly chatting with co-workers and they were confirming ‘oh yeah that’s their football team’.”

The balloon release is a time-honored tradition. Since the 1960’s, after the first Nebraska score of every home football game, Husker fans release balloons into the air.

1011 Meteorologists explained that “While it is possible that a balloon could travel that far given the right atmospheric conditions, the chance is very low. The strength of the balloon material can limit how far a balloon travels as they usually pop or deflate due to decreasing air pressure. However, if the balloon doesn’t pop and reaches the jet stream (band of strong wind in upper atmosphere), it could be carried for miles.”