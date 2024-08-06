Husker Athletics Moving To Cashless Operations

FILE - Visa credit cards are seen on Aug. 11, 2019, in New Orleans. Payment processor Visa Inc. said late Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, that it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) The Associated Press

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 6)-Nebraska Athletics announced they will now feature cashless operations in 2024-25. Beginning this fall with soccer, volleyball and football, all Husker athletic venues will move to cashless concessions, merchandise and ticket sales.

Nebraska has featured cashless concession operations for men’s and women’s basketball games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and beginning this season all Husker athletic venues will move to cashless concessions. Improved WiFi in the Memorial Stadium concourses for the 2024 season allows Nebraska to implement cashless concessions and improve the overall efficiency of the concession operations at home games.

Nebraska will also implement cashless operations at women’s soccer and volleyball this fall.