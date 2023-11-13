Husband of Missing Lincoln Man Talks to Investigators in Effort to Find Him

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 13)–The latest information in the search for 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich of Lincoln indicates that Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators sat down last Thursday and talked to Goodrich’s husband, Marshall Vogel, and his attorney, Sanford Pollack, where they were “100% cooperative,” according to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin.

Vogel is considered a witness and not a person of interest in the case. He was the last person to see Goodrich shortly after 7:30pm on November 3, after they had an argument at their home home near SW 9th and West Burnham. Video from their home shows Goodrich running away and evidence collected at the house isn’t leading this to be a criminal case, according to Houchin.

A search was done at Pioneers Park on Sunday afternoon to look for any clues in trying to find Goodrich, who was known to run in the park. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help, if you live in southwest Lincoln, by providing any video evidence from November 3. The FBI has also offered help to LSO in the search for Goodrich, in what is still being considered a missing persons case.

Any clues and information in the search for 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich can be given to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or the dispatch number at 402-441-6000.