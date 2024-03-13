Husband of Missing Lincoln Man Passes Polygraph Test

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 13)–Investigators have looked at all possible angles in the missing person’s case of 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich of Lincoln, who was last seen leaving his southwest Lincoln home on November 3rd.

That includes Goodrich’s husband, Marshall Vogel, submitting to a polygraph test.

While the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has said there is no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing in the case, they are exploring all possibilities. The Sheriff’s Office and Vogel’s attorney, Sanford Pollack, confirmed on Tuesday the results of the polygraph show no deception on Vogel’s behalf.

Vogel is the last person to see Goodrich and video surveillance shows Goodrich leaving their home near SW 9th and West Burnham on Nov. 3, 2023.