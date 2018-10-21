Hunters Taking Advantage of Nebraska Upland Slam Challenge

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Many hunters are accepting the Nebraska Upland Slam challenge to harvest sharp-tailed grouse and greater prairie chickens on public and private land.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is sponsoring the challenge. Participating hunters must harvest a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite in Nebraska.

To date, 89 hunters from Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado, Arkansas and Wyoming have submitted 140 entries.

John Laux of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the upland slam is designed to bring awareness to the mixed bag opportunities in the state. He says many hunters seek pheasants, and other upland game birds such as prairie grouse are often overlooked.

Hunters have harvested prairie grouse in 33 of Nebraska’s 33 counties. Roughly half were taken on publicly accessible lands.

