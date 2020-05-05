Are you still stocking up on toilet paper? Maybe your hording food now. If the pandemic has you rarely venturing into the outside world, stock up on these pantry staples so you can continue not leaving the house.
Dried beans, brown rice, instant coffee, flour, jams, oats, and spaghetti will all last a year if left cool and dry.
Canned foods can sit on the shelf for two years or more, as well as other kinds of pasta, peanut butter, white rice, powdered drinks, and sugar.
Keep an eye on the “best by” dates for baby food and formula, baking powder and soda, and yeast; these actually expire.
Unfortunately Twinkies were not on the list. That’s ok i’d eat them anyway. Two year old beans NO. Way outdated Twinkies YES