Hunger Relief And Out Reach Center To Provide On Thanksgiving

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. All in the community are welcome.
Serving lunch and dinner seven days a week, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is a hunger relief and outreach center for those in need. Annually Matt Talbot provides over 110,000 nutritious meals to the hungry in Lincoln and nearly 40,000 homeless prevention services such as housing, drug & alcohol evaluations, life skills classes, nutrition counseling, and help with obtaining vital identification documents.
The Thanksgiving meal will be prepared by a family that has faithfully volunteered to prepare a home cooked Thanksgiving feast for Matt Talbot guests for more than twenty years. The tradition of volunteering as a family on Thanksgiving was started by Cal and Kathy Wells and is now a multi-generational effort led by one of their children.
“For those who do not have a home, have family far away, or who perhaps are estranged from their family, this dinner is an opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving with others,” said Susanne Blue, Executive Director. “Those who attend express their gratitude for a home cooked dinner and the fellowship that comes from sharing a meal.”
READ MORE: Pheasants Being Released At 14 Wildlife Areas