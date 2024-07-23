Hundreds Show Up to Meeting Over Property Tax Relief Proposal

Outside of the Wick Alumni Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (Courtesy of KOLN/KGIN-TV)

LINCOLN–(KOLN July 22)–Some of Nebraska’s lawmakers on Monday evening heard from hundreds of people in Lincoln on Monday about their thoughts on the potential upcoming special session set to start on Thursday.

Gov. Jim Pillen’s goal is to lower property taxes by as much as 50%, but Nebraskans and state senators said they’re not sure how that will happen. With such little time to pass such sweeping legislation, more than 200 Nebraskans filed into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Wick Alumni Center to speak to a dozen state senators on the issue. The biggest concern was about the possibility of turning local control over public education to the state.

Others were worried about Pillen’s idea to add sales taxes to dozens of goods and services.

A lot of ideas were thrown around, like legalizing marijuana and taxing businesses who sell it. Some also proposed raising income taxes on the state’s highest earners.