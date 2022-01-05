      Weather Alert

Humanities Nebraska awards $655,771 in Pandemic Recovery grants to 70 organizations

Jan 5, 2022 @ 2:42pm

Lincoln, NE (January 5, 2021) Humanities Nebraska (HN) announced that it has awarded $655,771 in American Rescue Plan  (ARP) grants to 70 Nebraska non-profit organizations that focus on the humanities. Funding  for these grants was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of  the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. NEH is committed to Sustaining the Humanities through  the American Rescue Plan (SHARP). 

“Each of these organizations is important to the cultural fabric of their community and our state,  so their continued recovery from the pandemic is vital to the people who live here,” stated Chris  Sommerich, HN’s executive director. “The grant recipients range from first-time applicants to  organizations we have funded for many years, and we are pleased to have made new connec tions, supported long-time partners, and expanded our service to even more Nebraskans.” 

The organizations receiving grants are listed below. 

First Congressional District ($231,230 total) 

Ashland – Strategic Air and Space Museum: $14,000  

Bancroft – John G. Neihardt Foundation: $12,000  

Fremont – Dodge County Historical Society – $12,000 

Lincoln – Asian Community and Cultural Center: $10,500 

Blixt Locally Grown: $7,500 

Bright Lights, Inc: $5,250 

Civic Nebraska: $3,938 

El Centro des las Américas: $10,500 

Flatwater Shakespeare Company: $8,213 

History Nebraska: $14,000 

Indian Center, Inc.: $10,500 

International Quilt Museum: $10,500 

Jazz in June: $3,375 

Karen Society of Nebraska: $7,500 

Lied Center for Performing Arts: $10,500 

Lincoln City Libraries: $5,250 

Malone Community Center: $10.500 

National Museum of Roller Skating: $10,000 

Nebraska Civic Engagement Table: $8,904 

UNL Center for Great Plains Studies: $10,500 

University of Nebraska State Museum: $10,500 

Yazda – Yazidi Cultural Center: $4,500 

Minden – Harold Warp Pioneer Village Foundation: $14,000 

Nebraska City: Kregel Windmill Factory Museum: $12,000 

Schuyler – Schuyler Historical Society: $4,800 

Second Congressional District ($165,500) 

Elmwood – Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation: $6,000  

Omaha – African Culture Connection: $10,500 

Arts for All, Inc.: $6,750 

Bluebarn Theatre: $10,500 

Bluebird Cultural Initiative: $7,500 

Completely KIDS; $10,500 

Douglas County Historical Society: $12,000 

The Durham Museum: $10,500 

El Museo Latino: $10,500 

Freedomtainment: $9,000 

Great Plains Black History Museum: $12,000 

Inclusive Communities: $10,500  

Joslyn Art Museum: $10,500 

Joslyn Castle Trust: $14,000  

Metropolitan Community College: $10,500  

Mexican American Historical Society of the Midlands: $3,750  

Tri-Faith Initiative of Omaha: $10,500 

Third Congressional District ($259,341) 

Aurora – Plainsman Museum: $12,000 

Beatrice – Friends of the Homestead: $9,000 

Cozad – Robert Henri Museum and Walkway $12,000 

Fort Calhoun – Washington County Historical Society: $12,000  

Genoa – Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation: $10,000  

Gering – Legacy of the Plains Museum: $14,000 

Grand Island – Multicultural Coalition: $4,500 

Stuhr Museum Foundation: $14,000 

Harrison – Sioux County Historical Society: $2,000  

Hastings – Prairie Loft: $9,000 

Holdrege – Nebraska Prairie Museum: $12,000  

Howells – Howells Historical Society, Inc.: $4,913 

Kearney – Buffalo County Historical Society: $12,000 

Crane River Theater Company: $8,978 

World Theatre Foundation.: $9,000 

Lexington – Dawson County Historical Society and Museum: $12,000 

Heartland Military Museum: $12,000  

Loup City – Friends of Paplin, Inc.: $2,500  

Sherman County Historical Society: $2,900 

McCook – High Plains Historical Society: $3,750 

Neligh – Antelope County Historical Society: $7,500 

North Platte – Golden Spike Tower: $14,000 

Lincoln County Historical Society: $6,000 

Red Cloud – Willa Cather Foundation: $10,500 

Scottsbluff – Friends of the Midwest Theater: $10,500 

Table Rock – Table Rock Historical Society: $10,000 

Tecumseh – Johnson County Nebraska Historical Society, Inc: $10,000 

York – Wessels Living History Farm: $12,000 

The grants were awarded separately and in addition to Humanities Nebraska’s major, mini  and media/digital grant rounds. More information about HN’s ongoing grant opportunities is  available at HumanitiesNebraska.org. 

