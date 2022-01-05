Humanities Nebraska awards $655,771 in Pandemic Recovery grants to 70 organizations

Lincoln, NE (January 5, 2021) Humanities Nebraska (HN) announced that it has awarded $655,771 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) grants to 70 Nebraska non-profit organizations that focus on the humanities. Funding for these grants was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. NEH is committed to Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP).
“Each of these organizations is important to the cultural fabric of their community and our state, so their continued recovery from the pandemic is vital to the people who live here,” stated Chris Sommerich, HN’s executive director. “The grant recipients range from first-time applicants to organizations we have funded for many years, and we are pleased to have made new connec tions, supported long-time partners, and expanded our service to even more Nebraskans.”
The organizations receiving grants are listed below.
First Congressional District ($231,230 total)
Ashland – Strategic Air and Space Museum: $14,000
Bancroft – John G. Neihardt Foundation: $12,000
Fremont – Dodge County Historical Society – $12,000
Lincoln – Asian Community and Cultural Center: $10,500
Blixt Locally Grown: $7,500
Bright Lights, Inc: $5,250
Civic Nebraska: $3,938
El Centro des las Américas: $10,500
Flatwater Shakespeare Company: $8,213
History Nebraska: $14,000
Indian Center, Inc.: $10,500
International Quilt Museum: $10,500
Jazz in June: $3,375
Karen Society of Nebraska: $7,500
Lied Center for Performing Arts: $10,500
Lincoln City Libraries: $5,250
Malone Community Center: $10.500
National Museum of Roller Skating: $10,000
Nebraska Civic Engagement Table: $8,904
UNL Center for Great Plains Studies: $10,500
University of Nebraska State Museum: $10,500
Yazda – Yazidi Cultural Center: $4,500
Minden – Harold Warp Pioneer Village Foundation: $14,000
Nebraska City: Kregel Windmill Factory Museum: $12,000
Schuyler – Schuyler Historical Society: $4,800
Second Congressional District ($165,500)
Elmwood – Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation: $6,000
Omaha – African Culture Connection: $10,500
Arts for All, Inc.: $6,750
Bluebarn Theatre: $10,500
Bluebird Cultural Initiative: $7,500
Completely KIDS; $10,500
Douglas County Historical Society: $12,000
The Durham Museum: $10,500
El Museo Latino: $10,500
Freedomtainment: $9,000
Great Plains Black History Museum: $12,000
Inclusive Communities: $10,500
Joslyn Art Museum: $10,500
Joslyn Castle Trust: $14,000
Metropolitan Community College: $10,500
Mexican American Historical Society of the Midlands: $3,750
Tri-Faith Initiative of Omaha: $10,500
Third Congressional District ($259,341)
Aurora – Plainsman Museum: $12,000
Beatrice – Friends of the Homestead: $9,000
Cozad – Robert Henri Museum and Walkway $12,000
Fort Calhoun – Washington County Historical Society: $12,000
Genoa – Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation: $10,000
Gering – Legacy of the Plains Museum: $14,000
Grand Island – Multicultural Coalition: $4,500
Stuhr Museum Foundation: $14,000
Harrison – Sioux County Historical Society: $2,000
Hastings – Prairie Loft: $9,000
Holdrege – Nebraska Prairie Museum: $12,000
Howells – Howells Historical Society, Inc.: $4,913
Kearney – Buffalo County Historical Society: $12,000
Crane River Theater Company: $8,978
World Theatre Foundation.: $9,000
Lexington – Dawson County Historical Society and Museum: $12,000
Heartland Military Museum: $12,000
Loup City – Friends of Paplin, Inc.: $2,500
Sherman County Historical Society: $2,900
McCook – High Plains Historical Society: $3,750
Neligh – Antelope County Historical Society: $7,500
North Platte – Golden Spike Tower: $14,000
Lincoln County Historical Society: $6,000
Red Cloud – Willa Cather Foundation: $10,500
Scottsbluff – Friends of the Midwest Theater: $10,500
Table Rock – Table Rock Historical Society: $10,000
Tecumseh – Johnson County Nebraska Historical Society, Inc: $10,000
York – Wessels Living History Farm: $12,000
The grants were awarded separately and in addition to Humanities Nebraska’s major, mini and media/digital grant rounds. More information about HN’s ongoing grant opportunities is available at HumanitiesNebraska.org.
