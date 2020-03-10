Humanities Nebraska Adds Seven Board Members,
Humanities Nebraska (HN) has elected seven new members for its Council and Foundation boards of directors.
New members include:
Edgar Hicks has over 50 years of grain marketing experience, including 35 in Nebraska communities such as Clarks, Central City, St. Edward, and Omaha, where he now resides.
Sarah Rowe is a visual artist in Omaha. She is an enrolled member of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, and is of Lakota descent. Rowe works with a variety of media including painting, printmaking, sculpture, performance, and textiles.
Beth Whited is the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer at Union Pacific and previously served as the railroad’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer and as lead for its chemicals business and vice president of its National Customer Service Center among other roles since joining Union Pacific in 1987.
Linda Graff is a registered radiologic technologist at the Community Hospital where she received the Caring Kind Award in 2008. She has served as a board member for the Southwest Nebraska American Red Cross, as parish councilwoman for her church, and as a mentor for Teammates.
Mike Homa of Omaha is president of the Nebraska division of R&R Realty Group. He serves on the Hope Center Board of Directors and the University of Nebraska Business College Dean’s Advisory Board, and has previously served in various capacities with numerous other community organizations.
Laura Troshynski of North Platte works in the Trust department at First National Bank of Omaha. Laura has her Juris Doctor (with distinction) from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Laura is the past president of the North Platte Public Schools Foundation.
Jen Rae Wang of Omaha is head of government and regulatory affairs for Cox Communications. She previously was associate administrator for NASA’s Office of Communications at NASA HQ in Washington DC. She has worked for the White House, a U.S. Governor, and two Members of Congress.
