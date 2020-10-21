      Weather Alert

Human Remains Found In Saunders County

Oct 21, 2020 @ 3:41am

(KFOR NEWS  October 21, 2020)   The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a body found in a tree line.

Deputies and a Wahoo Police officer discovered human remains.  The Nebraska State Patrol is helping process the scene.  The preliminary investigation indicates the deceased individual is most likely a male reported missing in Saunders County.

An autopsy is scheduled for today (10/21) and the investigation continues for positive identification and cause of death.  Family of the
individual have been notified.

