Human Remains Found In Saunders County
(KFOR NEWS October 21, 2020) The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office got a call Tuesday afternoon about a body found in a tree line.
Deputies and a Wahoo Police officer discovered human remains. The Nebraska State Patrol is helping process the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates the deceased individual is most likely a male reported missing in Saunders County.
An autopsy is scheduled for today (10/21) and the investigation continues for positive identification and cause of death. Family of the
individual have been notified.
