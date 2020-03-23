How to Support Local Music Scene While Social Distancing
To Support Bands:
If they do live streams or release new videos, check them out. We could all use some entertainment during this time.
Stop by their social media pages and give them a like, start following them so you know when they’re able to play live next.
While on their social media pages, message them or leave them a comment.
If they have merchandise or CDs and are shipping, order something.
To Support Local Venues:
If they’re offer alternate services, order from them to help them keep going during this time.
If they offer gift cards, get one. It helps them out during this time, and you know you’ll use it when the shows start rolling again.
Stop by their social media pages, like them, follow them, leave them messages of support.
We’re all in this together. And if we support each other, the bands, and the venues, we can come of this with as strong of a local scene as before!