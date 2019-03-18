How to Help Flooding and Blizzard Victims Across the State

GENERAL VICTIM RELIEF:
The American Red Cross of Nebraska & Southwest Iowa are welcoming donations right now.
You can donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief:
Visit redcross.org
Call 1-800-RED CROSS
Text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation
(NOTE: This is the GENERAL disaster relief fund. A specific Nebraska disaster relief fund is being worked on right now, and we’ll get you that information as soon as possible.)
The Salvation Army is also collecting donations to go toward flood relief efforts. Crews are working in the shelters in Norfolk, Nebraska and Sioux City, Iowa, organizing supplies in Fort Dodge, Iowa and organizing volunteers and supply transport in Omaha.
The organization is assisting at relief shelters and organizing donations to be distributed to evacuees. They are also organizing flood-cleanup kits and preparing for weekend flood possibilities.
Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska says it his accepting monetary donations to assist those affected by the horrific and ongoing flood/storm damage in Nebraska. Checks may be mailed to them at their administrative offices (2241 O St. Lincoln NE 68510) OR via their website. If donating by check, be sure to list “flood relief” in your check memo. If donating online, designate “flood relief” in the “specific designation for your gift” field.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau launched a disaster relief fund to help farmers, ranchers and rural communities affected by flooding.
The farm bureau has also opened the Agriculture Disaster Exchange portal. The online portal housed on the Nebraska Farm Bureau website allows members to share information, providing a place for those in need to make requests for assistance.
To donate or apply for aid from the Disaster Relief Fund, use the Agriculture Disaster Exchange portal or view other disaster assistance resources, visit www.nefb.org/disaster.
Our sister station, KZKX 96.9 will be holding a benefit show that will dedicate its profits to flooding victims. You can view more information about the concert here.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will be holding a fundraiser in support of the Nebraska flood victims on Wednesday, March 20. 15% of sales from 5-9pm at the Lincoln, Grand Island, Norfolk, Kearney and North Platte restaurants will be donated to the Salvation Army, who guarantees the funds will stay in our state to help flood victims.
In addition, all the restaurants will be serving as a donation drop site from Monday, March 18 through Sunday, March 24. Donations will be given to the Salvation Army in each restaurant’s community and given to flood victims. In specific, they are looking for:
- Cleaning Supplies
- Mops, bleach, Clorox wipes, 5-gallon buckets, paper towels, rags, dust masks, gloves, etc.
- Personal Hygiene Items
- Toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, diapers, baby wipes, etc.
- Items for Volunteers
- Water, Sports Drinks, individual snack items
DANNEBROG:
If you have talents, tools, supplies, or monetary support you would like to offer – please contact Lori at (308) 380-1153 or dannebrogne@gmail.com.
FREMONT:
Trinity Lutheran Church-Mo Synod is currently being set up as an emergency shelter for flood victims. They are asking for prepackaged food item donations. Trinity Lutheran Church wrote, “We CANNOT accept home made food of any kind!! Suggested food items are granola bars, chips, cookies, (in single serving size) as well as bottled water, shampoo, bar soap, blankets, towels, and shovels. All item need to be brought to United Way at 445 E 1st Street.”
GRAND ISLAND:
The Grand Island Community Foundation has established a Disaster Relief Fund for Central Nebraska. Funds will be available for the local area to assist with relief related to the disastrous flooding seen in the Central Nebraska area. Those wishing to contribute to the fund can do that at www.gicf.org. GICF will be in contact with local communities to distribute the funds.
WOOD RIVER:
Flood waters were threatening Wood River on Friday and Hall county officials were asking for volunteers to help with sandbagging. The Hall County Emergency Management office had asked that volunteers park in downtown Wood River and report to Nelson Winkle at Wood River city hall. People with questions could contact the Wood River Fire Department at 308-583-2541.
Know of more ways to help? Let us know: news@kfornow.com.