How much do you love her?

Guys….how much do you really love her. Do you love her $250 thousand dollars? If you do, you’re in luck. Put your order in for the dessert with a price tag of $250k.

A restaurant in New York City is selling the Diamond Frozen treat for $250 thousand for those who are ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

This quarter of a million dollar desert is covered in Austrian crystals, 23k of edible gold, edible glitter and an edible diamond.

The desert will also come with an 18k white gold ring with a pink heart shaped diamond, a blue diamond and a white diamond.

