LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 20: (L-R) Musicians Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley appear onstage to announce their upcoming Motley Crue and KISS co-headlining tour at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

How many homes does a guy need? Gene Simmons has sold his Las Vegas home that he recently purchased. His family decided that they weren’t into the 115 degree heat that Nevada provides in summer. Gene will however keep the other 4 homes he still owns.

