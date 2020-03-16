How Does NE Rate For Doctors and Hospitals?
(KFOR NEWS March 16, 2020) With doctors on the front lines against the threat of coronavirus, National Doctors’ Day coming up on March 30 and “physician” being the highest-paid job of 2019, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States for Doctors as well as accompanying videos.
To identify the best states for those in the business of saving lives, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics. The data set ranges from average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to quality of public hospital system.
Practicing in Nebraska (1=Best, 25=Avg.):
- 9th – Avg. Annual Wage of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 19th – Avg. Monthly Starting Salary of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 6th – Hospitals per Capita
- 25th – Insured Population Rate
- 22nd – Projected % of Population Aged 65 & Older by 2030
- 27th – Punitiveness of State Medical Board
- 28th – Malpractice Award Payout Amount per Capita
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-doctors/11376/
