Catch us Friday at Spikes Beach Bar & Grill at 10am as we kick off Kampout 4 Kids 2018! Make a bid on an auction item, drop off a toy or monetary donation – OR EVEN EAT LUNCH (portion of your check will go to K4K!) Know that no matter what, if you come by you are helping people/families/kids RIGHT HERE thru the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster & Saunders counties!