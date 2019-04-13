Household Chemicals Waste Collection

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to clean out unwanted chemicals by bringing their household hazardous waste to a collection drive from 9am to 1 p.m. today. The collection is at the Lincoln City Shores at 4375 S. 33rd St.

Some items accepted include:

  • Pesticides
  • Lawn and garden chemicals
  • Paint thinners
  • Cleaning products
  • Stains
  • Polishes and waxes
  • Items containing mercury

Items NOT accepted include:

  • Latex paint
  • Motor oil
  • Antifreeze fertilizers
  • Medicines
  • Electronics and batteries

The event is free of charge but donations are accepted at the collection. You can see a complete list of accepted and not accepted items at Lincoln.ne.gov.

READ MORE: Single Use Plastic Bag Ban in Omaha

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lincoln Man Sentenced to 40 Years for 2016 Robberies Multiple BB Gun Vandalisms BREAKING: LIBA President And Former KFOR Personality Coby Mach Dies Flood Relief Updates Jury Awards Former Worker $1.47M in Privacy Lawsuit Hazardous Waste Collection April 27th