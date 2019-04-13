Household Chemicals Waste Collection

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to clean out unwanted chemicals by bringing their household hazardous waste to a collection drive from 9am to 1 p.m. today. The collection is at the Lincoln City Shores at 4375 S. 33rd St.
Some items accepted include:
- Pesticides
- Lawn and garden chemicals
- Paint thinners
- Cleaning products
- Stains
- Polishes and waxes
- Items containing mercury
Items NOT accepted include:
- Latex paint
- Motor oil
- Antifreeze fertilizers
- Medicines
- Electronics and batteries
The event is free of charge but donations are accepted at the collection. You can see a complete list of accepted and not accepted items at Lincoln.ne.gov.
