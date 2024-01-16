House Explodes Early Tuesday in Northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 16)–A home explosion early Tuesday rattled a northeast Lincoln neighborhood and sent one person to the hospital.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman told KFOR News the explosion and fire happened at a home in the 3300 block of North 53rd Street around 12:45 am. She says crews encountered smoke, flames and found debris scattered to neighboring homes, along with a gas line that ruptured.

“We aren’t sure how (the explosion happened) and if the line was just ruptured in the explosion or what happened,” Lierman said.

Black Hills Energy crews helped LFR in capping off the gas service from the home, after much of the fire was knocked down. The condition of the person taken to the hospital has not yet been determined, according to LFR and Lincoln Police through a phone conversation with KFOR News.

No word yet on the extent of damage done to neighboring houses and the investigation is ongoing.