Hotel In Railyard District Evacuated Thursday Evening Due to Hazmat Call

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 1)–As many folks gathered in the Railyard area to watch the Nebraska/Minnesota football game on the big screen early Thursday evening, people staying in the Hyatt Hotel off of Canopy and “Q” Streets had to evacuate due a report of a gas leak in the building.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the hotel around 6:45pm, where the building had to be evacuated as a precaution since it was a hazardous materials response. LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman on Friday said it did tie up things in the area at the time. Once it was determined that it wasn’t a gas leak and it was pool chemicals that were spilled, people were allowed back inside.

No one was hurt.