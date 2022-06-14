Hot? Yes, We ALL Are!

Cities from Chicago and St. Louis to Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina could see record high temperatures and triple-digit highs today (Tuesday) and the rest of the week as a heat wave continues to blanket much of the U.S.
The National Weather Service in Nashville, Tennessee warned of temps nearing 100 degrees this week, as well.
The heat wave started in the west over the weekend with cities including Denver reaching 100 degrees on Saturday (the earliest in the summer the city ever hit triple digits).
On Monday, highs in parts of Arizona soared to 115 degrees.