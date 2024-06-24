Hot Weather Safety Reminders During Heat Advisory For Lincoln Area

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release June 24)–Temperatures could hit the century mark and heat index values could be between 100 to 110 degrees on Monday, which has prompted a heat advisory from 1pm Monday until 7am Tuesday morning.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department says the heat risk for Lincoln will be in Major or red, which means this level of heat affects anyone without cooling or adequate hydration. Stay cool by wearing light-colored clothing and sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher if you are going to be outside, limit time outside to the coolest parts of the day or evening and take frequent breaks along with drink plenty of fluids, such as water, to keep hydrated.

Here are some other helpful reminders.

Check on others – people and pets:

Check on relatives, neighbors and friends who may be at higher risk for heat-related illness or who live alone. Make sure they stay cool and hydrated.

Never leave children or pets in a parked car.

Pets can suffer from heat-related illness too. If your pet spends its days outside, make sure it has plenty of fresh water and shade. Keep paws away from hot pavement. Check on pets frequently or bring them indoors if possible.

If you see a pet in a hot car or outside without shade or water for an extended period of time, call Animal Control at 402-441-7900.

Stay informed:

Know the signs. If your body gets too hot, you can get sick.

Heat exhaustion can develop following exposure for several days to high temperatures. Symptoms include rapid heartbeat, cold, pale clammy skin, nausea, dizziness, weakness, and fatigue.

Heat stroke, the most serious heat-related illness, is a medical emergency characterized by a body temperature of above 103⁰ F or greater. Symptoms include hot, red skin, rapid heartbeat, dizziness, confusion, passing out.

Anyone suffering from these conditions should be moved into the shade or air conditioning. If heatstroke or serious heat exhaustion is suspected, get emergency medical assistance.