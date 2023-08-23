Hot Weather Prompts Changes to High School Football Schedule

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–There are at least two schedule changes for the first full weekend of high school football.

The Lincoln Southeast game at Elkhorn South set for Thursday night will now be played at 4pm Friday and Lincoln North Star’s game with Omaha Benson, originally scheduled for Thursday night, has been moved to 7pm Friday over at Union Bank Stadium.

Lincoln Public Schools says this is due to the hot weather conditions in Thursday’s forecast.