Hot Dog Champs

Miki Sudo’s run of hot dog dominance continued on Tuesday.

Sudo downed 39.5 hot dogs in ten minutes to win the Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for the ninth time in her career.

Sudo edged out Mayoi Ebihara, who finished second with 33.5 dogs.

Despite the win, Sudo was disappointed in her performance, calling it “a lower number”. She holds the women’s world record with 48.5 dogs in 2020.

On the guys side, Joey Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes to capture his 16th overall title in the men’s competition, 8th in a row, which was pushed back due to rain and lightning.