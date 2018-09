Someone’s livelihood has been taken and Lincoln Police need your help.

Sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the “Hotdoggin” hot dog cart was stolen from the 600 block of North 30th Street, police said on Monday.

Aside from the cart, which is valued around $3,000, two bicycles and a propane tank were also stolen.

Right now, police have no suspects.

