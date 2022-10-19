Horror film props you need

Photo Taken In Cape Town, South Africa

IF you’re a die-hard horror movie fan, you need to get your hands on some props from some of the biggest horror flicks.

Prop Store online auction house is dropping a ton of memorabilia on the auction block. Pick up some serious Freddy Krueger memorabilia. You can grab the entire wardrobe worn in the 2003 “Freddy vs. Jason” film. What’s that gonna cost me? It’s estimated to sell for 20K to 30K. Not your favorite movie? How about Jason’s hockey mask worn in the 1989 flick “Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.” Estimated to sell for between 40K and 60K.

