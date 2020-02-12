Hormel Foods Plant Coming To Papillion
(KFOR NEWS February 12, 2020) (AP) – Hormel Foods has confirmed it will open a new manufacturing plant in the Omaha suburb of Papillion, bringing about 200 jobs to the area.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Papillion Foods LLC, an offshoot of Hormel, recently bought a former Shopko distribution center in Sarpy County that closed last year. Hormel says the center will undergo a $60 million renovation to convert it into a manufacturing plant for its food brands, which include Spam, Skippy peanut butter and Jennie-O turkeys. Hormel says it paid about $25 million for the building and the land it’s on.
