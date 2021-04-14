Honor365® Announcing The 9/11 World Trade Center Exhibit Via ‘Hero 1’ From The Netherlands To The United States Of America
(KFOR NEWS April 14, 2021) A 9/11 replica model of the World Trade Center plaza is coming to Gateway Mall, 6100 O St, between May 11th and May 22nd.
A 1-hour Honor Walk will take place on May 12th at 10:00am at the Veterans Memorial Garden, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive. The program will be to remember and honor the fallen of 9/11 and pay tribute to Veterans and First Responders in the community.
A nationwide exhibit tour began January 22, 2021 and runs through September 12, 2021 to commemorate the 20th
Anniversary of 9/11. The 9/11 replica model was given to Honor365, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, in coordination with ‘Hero 1,’ on behalf of The United State of America by Daan Van Der Steijn, Creator, from Deurne, The Netherlands. The tagline for the full exhibit, “Remembering the One®. Remembering Them All®.”
Honor365’s mission is to provide resource and referral support to veterans, first responders, and their families. The
vision: A world without suicide. Honor365’s pillars include education, employment, healthcare, and housing.
Honor365 proceeds from this nationwide tour are dedicated to supporting mental wellness for veterans, first responders, and their families. It is anticipated that the exhibit will help heal, unite, and educate the world in numerous ways.
You can support the 9/11 Exhibit by going to https://honor365.org/911Exhibit, and following Honor365 on Facebook, and Instagram @honorvet365. (Honor365 complies with COVID-19 guidelines and directives.)
