Honda of Lincoln Donates $10,000 to St. Vincent De Paul

LINCOLN—(KFOR Dec. 11)—Employees of Honda of Lincoln helped in raising $10,000 and presented a check to the Society of St. Vincent dePaul Council on Monday morning.

Honda of Lincoln general manager Andy Goodyear tells KFOR News St. Vincent dePaul has helped over 1,000 people in Lincoln this year by serving the poorest of the poor by helping with things, such as turning on the gas for a family that needed heat in their home.

Honda of Lincoln has worked with St. Vincent dePaul the past five years and the $10,000 raised through freewill donations from employees is the largest they have contributed.