Homicide Victim’s Boyfriend Arrested For Drugs

A Lincoln woman was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on July 31, and her boyfriend was arrested Monday for drug possession, according to court records. In an affidavit, Lincoln Police said Jessica Brandon’s boyfriend Michael Robertson hid drugs inside a backyard shed after Brandon was shot and before authorities got on scene. She was shot and killed after four intruders broke into her home at 3:45 a.m. on July 31.

The affidavit says Robertson was observed on video cameras carrying a cooler and duffel bag to the shed in the back yard before Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived at the home. Police later found 2.89 pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles with high levels of THC concentrate and $85,800 in the cooler and duffel bag.

Police arrested Robertson for possession of a controlled substance on Monday.

LPD said the suspects forced their way into the home in the 1900 Block of Fairfield Street on July 31, and killed Brandon, who was 36 years old. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said previously the crime was not a random act, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police also said the intruders weren’t known by Brandon’s family.

Four children and three adults were in the home at the time of the shooting, including the victim. One of the adults was Brandon’s significant other, Bliemeister said, and another was the mother of her significant other.

