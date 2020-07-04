Homicide Investigation in the 2700 Block of S. 40th St
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of a 20 year-old male at a residence in the 2700 block of S. 40th St. The death is a homicide.
On July 4th, 2020 at 12:34 a.m., officers responded to a residence regarding the report of a male who was shot inside a residence. Officers found the male deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses, processing the scene, and documenting evidence. The initial investigation suggests that there was a small gathering at the residence. It appears some of the occupants were playing around and a firearm was involved.
Zachariah Serna, 18 year-old male, was arrested for manslaughter.
