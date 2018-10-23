Homeowner In Jail, Accused of Pointing Gun And Stealing Backpack From A Woman

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man, after he reportedly pointed a sawed-off shotgun at a 29-year-old woman.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Tuesday the victim and a friend stayed over at Brandon Condon’s home just outside of Lincoln and when she woke up on Saturday morning, her backpack was gone.

Wagner says the woman confronted Condon about it, where he allegedly pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and pointed it at her. Condon’s home in the 9700 block of North 14th Street was searched on Monday and deputies found the gun and missing backpack.

Condon was arrested for possession of an illegal firearm and teorristic threats.