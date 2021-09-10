Homecoming For Fallen Service Member From Omaha
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 10)–Folks are encouraged to be along the processional route from Eppley Airfield to a mortuary in southwest Omaha on Friday afternoon for the homecoming of Corporal Daegen Page, who was one of 13 U-S service members killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan on August 26.
The procession will begin at Abbott Drive and Locust Street, near Eppley, about 1:30 p.m. and then proceed south to 10th Street near TD Ameritrade Park. It will continue south on 10th Street to Cass Street in front of the CHI Health Center, then head west on Cass Street past the Mattress Factory.
The route will continue onto Interstate 480 south, then west on Interstate 80, and exit onto westbound L Street. From there, the procession will go to 132nd Street/Millard Avenue South, following Millard Avenue to 144th Street, and south to Braman Mortuary. Omaha Police encourage folks to line the procession route.
All U.S. and Nebraska flags have been ordered to be at half-staff for a week to honor Corporal Page. A service for him has been set for next Friday.