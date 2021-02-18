Home Burglary In Air Park Area of NW Lincoln Being Investigated
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 18)–A burglary reported early Wednesday evening at a home in the Air Park area is under investigation.
Lincoln Police were called to the 4900 block of West Kingsley Street, where investigators talked to a 57-year-old woman, who said unknown people used a rock to break her backyard window to get inside her home. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz on Thursday morning said about $400 worth of jewelry, $550 worth of electronics and other items were taken for a total loss of around $1,900.
So far, no arrests have been made.