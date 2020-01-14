Holy bulgy pants Batman

Promotional portrait of American actor Burt Ward as Robin for the television program, 'Batman,' c. 1967. (Photo by 20th Century Fox/Getty Images)
I vividly remember watching the original duo of Batman and Robin on TV when I was a kid. As far as i’m concerned, there is none better than these two fine actors. Burt Ward and Adam West. They’ve done remake after remake of Batman but can not touch the original for me.
Burt Ward finally got recognized last week being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Congrats Burt.
While watching the show I never once thought about Burt Wards privates. Didn’t seem important. There were however people watching his package bulge. As STUPID as it seems, there was a group called the Catholic League of Decency. They wrote in complaining that Robin “had a very large bulge for television”. The network’s response? Sending Ward to a doctor, who gave him pills to “shrink me up”. Ward says he took the pills for three days before he decided they might be doing damage. Instead, he “just used my cape to cover it”.
I still don’t care how big or small Mr Wards junk is. I just like to watch the show. Some people can ruin the best things for the dumbest reasons. Strange huh?