Hollywood Undead premieres Jelly Roll collaboration, “House of Mirrors”

Hollywood Undead has premiered a new song called “House of Mirrors,” featuring Jelly Roll.

The “Dead Man Walking” artist provides the chorus to the track, singing, “We all live in a house of mirrors/ Running from myself but there’s nowhere to hide/ I like to think I look like a hero/ But all I see is a child that’s terrified.”

You can listen to “House of Mirrors” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

“House of Mirrors” appears on the upcoming deluxe version of Hollywood Undead’s 2022 album, Hotel Kalifornia, due out this Friday.

Jelly Roll, meanwhile, has been climbing up the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with his single “Need a Favor.” He hit #1 on the ranking with “Dead Man Walking” last year.

