Hollywood Undead announces deluxe ﻿’Hotel Kalifornia’﻿ album

BMG

Hollywood Undead has announced a deluxe edition of the band’s latest album, Hotel Kalifornia.

The expanded record is due out April 28. It includes several previously unreleased bonus tracks, one of which, “Evil,” is out now via digital outlets.

The deluxe issue also includes a collaboration with “Dead Man Walking” artist Jelly Roll called “House of Mirrors.”

The original Hotel Kalifornia dropped last August. It includes the single “City of the Dead.”

Hollywood Undead is currently on the Rockzilla U.S. tour with Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and Escape the Fate.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.