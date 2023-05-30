Holiday Traffic Detail Saw Few Problems Along “O” Street

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–The Memorial Day weekend traffic detail on “O” Street saw very few major interruptions, but there were some cases of vehicles fleeing from traffic stops.

That includes one around 9pm Sunday at Cotner Boulevard and “O”, where officers saw a truck speeding. A half-hour later, officers saw the same truck at 52nd and “O”, where it apparently the truck engine was revved up and the tires squealed, causing the back end of it to swerve from side to side. The truck was later found near 66th and “P” Street, where 26-year-old Hayden Lorenz was arrested for two counts of flee to avoid arrest, speeding and DUI.

So far from the weekend detail on “O” Street, LPD issued 287 citations and 152 warnings.