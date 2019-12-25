Holiday Savings At The Pump

(KFOR NEWS December 25, 2019) Motorists Seeing Savings at the Pump Thanks to Lower Demand and Rising Stocks
December is bringing cheaper gas prices to pumps across the country, reports AAA. Today’s national average of $2.55 is nearly a nickel cheaper than the beginning of the month. Decreasing gasoline demand and increasing stocks are driving the change in pump prices.
The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report shows gasoline demand at its lowest rate since mid-February and the highest stock levels since this summer. The neighboring states of Kansas and Missouri made this week’s AAA top ten list of the least expensive markets in the U.S. with Missouri’s state average at $2.20 a gallon and Kansas at $2.27. In Nebraska, motorists are paying an average of $2.38 a gallon which is down eight cents from one month ago. The Nebraska state average is currently twenty cents higher than prices reported a year ago.
For the latest information on fuel prices, visit www.gasprices.AAA.com.
