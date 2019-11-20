Holiday Purgatory: the time between festivities
Turkey time is thankfully, just around the corner… but this time between holidays on the back nine of the year always puts me in a funky spot. It’s so hard to have routines, or to get your life admin stuff done… and like… when do you decorate for Christmas?
I know most people say that you shouldn’t decorate until after Thanksgiving, but since our Halloween decorations came down, I’m jonesing for some festive lights! But I also want to give Thanksgiving it’s own spotlight, because a holiday without gifts that’s all about food and family… that’s the best invention since sliced sourdough bread.
The great thing is that we’ve got SO MANY SHOWS during this festivity purgatory, so we aren’t too worried about it. Check them out below and get yo ticketttttts!
Blaze Army X-Mas with Dirty Honey
Kampout for Kids Concert with Static X, Dope & Wednesday 13
Like A Storm (FREE SHOW & ALL AGES!)
Crobot
FFDP